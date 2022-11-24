Need funds, a projects to protect small mammals, say conservationists

Says wildlife filmmaker and conservationist Shekar Dattatri, “Many smaller species of wildlife, such as jackal, mongoose and civet, which used to be common, even close to human habitations, have steadily declined due to loss of habitat and illegal hunting. One way of reviving them would be to create many small modern-day sacred groves in and around cities, towns and villages. If strictly protected, these habitat patches will provide a new lease of life to several disappearing life forms, and also be the much-needed green lungs for human beings.”