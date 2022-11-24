Maintain 30 kms speed between Kanjikode –Walayar stretch, SR told

CHENNAI: As a measure to prevent the death of elephants on rail tracks, a division bench of Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Southern Railways to comply with its order to operate trains between the Kanjikode and Walayar region only at the speed of 30 kilometre.

The bench of Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing petitions related to the protection of elephants and the prevention of poaching of elephants.

According to the judges, if the SR is not ready to implement the court order, the bench would impose a ban on trains between the Kanjikode – Walayar stretch in the night hours.

However, the Southern Railways’ standing counsel requested the court not to pass such orders as the Kanjikode – Walayar railway line is a crucial one.

Recording the submissions, the judges observed that when the SR has the technology to drill the mountain and lay track to operate trains in a tough hilly region, what restricted the department from reducing the speed of the trains?

“At least five to six elephants are losing their lives every year due to the train accident. Therefore, the speed should be reduced, ” the judges observed. The matter has been posted on the third week of January.