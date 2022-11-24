Hours after order, top brass stays Cong MLA’s suspension
CHENNAI: In a body blow to TNCC president K S Alagiri and his supporters, AICC in-charge of Tami Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao stayed the suspension of party MLA ‘Ruby’ R Manoharan and disciplinary proceedings against him.
Earlier in the day, the disciplinary committee led by senior leader KR Ramasamy had suspended Manoharan, refusing to accept his letter.
In a statement issued late on Thursday night, a copy of which was circulated by Congress leaders in the state, Rao said, “The procedure has not been followed properly and it has been done in contravention to the principle of natural justice.” The development comes hours after Ramasamy announced the MLA’s suspension in connection with the fisticuff at Sathyamurthy Bhavan on November 15. “I hereby stay the suspension order made against Ruby Manoharan MLA and also stay the entire disciplinary proceedings being conducted by the Disciplinary Action Committee of TN PCC,” Rao said.
When his suspension was announced, Manoharan told reporters in Tirunelveli that though he was saddened, he was confident the AICC would take the right decision. “Party infighting is normal and talks usually help in resolving issues. The trouble at Sathyamurthy Bhavan was unfortunate. The committee earlier wanted me to appear on Thursday, but suddenly announced my suspension. Even the SC would give adequate time for any criminal to prove his point,” he said, adding he was pleased with one-and-a-half years of his tenure and would continue serving the community.
Congress sources told DT Next that he had expressed his views and sought time to appear for hearing on another date as he was engaged in a meeting scheduled earlier. A Congress leader unwilling to be quoted wondered why the tearing hurry in suspending him from the party when he sought another date to appear for the hearing.
Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram tweeted, “I was shocked by the report of the suspension of MLA Ruby Manoharan. Suspending an MLA without hearing his side of the story is wrong. I strongly condemn the decision.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android