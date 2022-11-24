Hours after order, top brass stays Cong MLA’s suspension

When his suspension was announced, Manoharan told reporters in Tirunelveli that though he was saddened, he was confident the AICC would take the right decision. “Party infighting is normal and talks usually help in resolving issues. The trouble at Sathyamurthy Bhavan was unfortunate. The committee earlier wanted me to appear on Thursday, but suddenly announced my suspension. Even the SC would give adequate time for any criminal to prove his point,” he said, adding he was pleased with one-and-a-half years of his tenure and would continue serving the community.