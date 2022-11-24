Governor RN Ravi
Governor RN Ravi
TamilNadu

Guv seeks clarifications on bill banning rummy

Sources at the Secretariat said that in a confidential letter, the Governor has sought clarification on a few sections of the bill and the State government has prepared a reply to it.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has written to the State Legal Affairs Department seeking clarification on some sections on the Bill to ban online rummy and to regulate online gaming.

Sources at the Secretariat said that in a confidential letter, the Governor has sought clarification on a few sections of the bill and the State government has prepared a reply to it. The letter will be sent to the Governor at the earliest, the sources added. Though the Ordinance to ban online rummy was issued, it is yet to be enforced.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

online rummy
State government
Governor RN Ravi
Banning rummy
State Legal Affairs Department

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in