Guv seeks clarifications on bill banning rummy

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has written to the State Legal Affairs Department seeking clarification on some sections on the Bill to ban online rummy and to regulate online gaming.

Sources at the Secretariat said that in a confidential letter, the Governor has sought clarification on a few sections of the bill and the State government has prepared a reply to it. The letter will be sent to the Governor at the earliest, the sources added. Though the Ordinance to ban online rummy was issued, it is yet to be enforced.