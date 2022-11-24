Gokulraj case: HC directs SP to produce witness with protection

A division bench Justices MS Ramesh and N Anand Venkatesh in the order said Swathi, the prime witness in the case had initially played an active role in assisting the prosecution at the stage of the investigation. Being a star witness, investigation had her statement recorded by the Magistrate under Section 164 Cr.P.C. However, it appears that something had transpired between the date of recording of the statement and the time she was called to depose in her examination-in-chief before the trial court. Swathi appeared to have completely turned turtle and resiled her previous statements. The trial court, without exercising power under Section 165 Cr.P.C and eliciting the cause for this sudden somersault, simply declared Swathi as hostile and discarded her evidence.