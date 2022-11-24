Fog affects traffic in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Fog affected the traffic flow in Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram on Thursday morning.

On Thursday early morning, the fog covered most of the areas in the Chengalpattu district and all the vehicles were forced to turn on fog lamps and travel at a slow speed since the visibility was poor.

In Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, the railroads were also covered by fog and as the signal was not visible, trains were also operated at slow speed.

People who would go for morning cycling had to cancel their routine due to the sudden fog and the motorists plying via arterial GST road also complained poor visiblity. The locals said that usually the roads would be foggy only in December but now it had started in November.