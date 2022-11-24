Firms to train students under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’
CHENNAI: In a bid for effective implementation of the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to hire private firms and government agencies to work as training partners.
The firms will impart skill training to the students of engineering, polytechnic, arts and science colleges besides ITIs. In addition, private organisations and MNCs will also offer jobs and internships under the scheme.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the scheme will be monitored and handled by Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TSDC).
He said the initiative of upskilling in colleges was carefully planned and is being executed after rounds of discussion with the industry to analyse the existing skill gaps and understand the relevant skills required to bridge this gap, as well as learn from top-tier academic institutions who are top performers in placements and imparting leadership skills in students.
“The scheme is implemented by training partners, selected with TSDC, and these companies are from various backgrounds like public sector, private entities, corporate houses, government institutes of excellence. This scheme has a component of skill training and placement attached to it and suitable funds will be allocated as per scheme guidelines,” the official said. Stating that training partners will be selected online, the official said empanelled training providers will train the youth physically at least five days a week and would also upload trainer sessions on the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ portal and official YouTube channels.
“The training programme will contain a personalised student support system with daily uploading of student queries-resolution details college-wise in the portal,” he added. Stating that the student feedback on the training sessions, uploaded content and hands-on experience will be uploaded, the official said at the end of the training programme the student’s assessment will be generated.
