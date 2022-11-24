Firms to train students under ‘Naan Mudhalvan’

“The scheme is implemented by training partners, selected with TSDC, and these companies are from various backgrounds like public sector, private entities, corporate houses, government institutes of excellence. This scheme has a component of skill training and placement attached to it and suitable funds will be allocated as per scheme guidelines,” the official said. Stating that training partners will be selected online, the official said empanelled training providers will train the youth physically at least five days a week and would also upload trainer sessions on the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ portal and official YouTube channels.