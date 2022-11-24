Fighting for 8 yrs for revival of 8 water bodies, says Kumbakonam ryot
TIRUCHY: A farmer and social activist from Natchiyarkovil in Thanjavur, who was frustrated as no action was taken for the past eight years over his petitions to revive eight waterbodies, came to the Kumbakonam RDO’s office with a garland of the same petitions on Thursday.
The farmers grievances redressal meet, chaired by the RDO S Poornima , for Kumbakonam taluk was held on Thursday. Some participant farmers handed over fruits to officials lauding the Chief Minister for distributing free power supply to farmers along with ensuring CMs of Kerala and Chhattisgarh for procuring paddy with additional MSP.
They demanded to complete the free power distribution before 2023-24 budget session. Farmers wanted the VAOs to stay in the respective villages so that they would be quikcly reachable. They appealed the state government to issue an order to take care of all the water bodies by the PWD and prevent the sand smuggling in the taluk.
Meanwhile, a farmer and social activist K Govind Ballabh Pant came to participate in the grievance meet with a garland of petitions and a tri-colour. Pant said he has been submitting a petition to revive as many as eight water bodies across Nachiyarkovil for the past eight years. But officials have been maintaining unusual silence, he said and added that his fight would continue until the demand was fulfilled. Later, he submitted a petition to the RDO.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android