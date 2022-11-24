EDII to organise entrepreneurship awareness camp on Nov 30

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government's Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) will be organising an entrepreneurship awareness camp on November 30 in its campus at Chennai.

The camp will deliberate on subjects such as entrepreneurship, the selection of projects, and support available for potential entrepreneurs from the government, banks, and other financial Institutions. Further, conducive policies and schemes of the State enumerating the opportunities in the MSME sector will also be discussed.

In continuation, the EDII will organise three days business model and business plan preparation training program for the selected candidates to have projects ready for initiation at the next phase.

In addition, EDII has also planned to organise an online training program on “Export Opportunity Identification and Marketing” from November 28 to 30.

Subjects covered under the topics on basics of International trade, international marketing methods, licensing procedures, Identifying potential products for exports, product classification and its harmonized system codes, information on importers and markets, processing and negotiating an export order.

Besides, inputs on topics such as India's foreign trade policy, export incentives, export finance, export promotion schemes, and incentives for exporters. Participating candidates should be above 18 years of age with 10th standard qualification and could register their names with EDII, website. Entrepreneurs who are already in the export business may also enroll to sharpen their skills.