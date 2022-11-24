Differently-abled rights scheme to be implemented at ₹1.7K cr: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that a differently-abled rights scheme will be implemented with the help of the World Bank at the cost of Rs 1,763.19 crore in the State.

The Chief Minister chaired the differently-abled state advisory board meeting in the Secretariat in which he briefed the steps taken by the State government and the measures to be taken for the welfare of differently-abled persons in the State.

"Differently-abled rights scheme will be implemented with the financial assistance from the World Bank at a cost of Rs 1,763.19 crore. In six years, the scheme will be implemented in all the districts. The ongoing schemes for differently-abled persons will be integrated with the training for skill development and self-employment and training will be provided by various government departments,” said Stalin, in his address.

He also said that through the social registry, the families and people involved in maintaining differently-abled persons will be identified to provide social protection and benefits.

Stalin further said that the state government based on the 'Dravidian model' is functioning with the principle of inclusive development in which the government is keen that all the benefits should reach all sections of the society, especially the vulnerable. "Differently-abled persons are one of the important sections of the society who require additional care and support from the government," said Stalin.

He went on to say that as special attention is required for differently-abled, a separate department for the welfare of differently-abled was formed by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and the same attention is also provided in the ongoing rule.

Stalin then listed some of the welfare measures undertaken by the state government for the welfare of differently-abled such as increase in monthly maintenance sum from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, allocation of 5 per cent houses for differently-abled persons living under poverty line under the housing scheme and so on.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu was also present in the meeting.