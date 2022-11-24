CB-CID can now probe into cases filed against police: TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has empowered the CB-CID to investigate complaints against the state police.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, an ordinance has been issued after revising the Tamil Nadu Police Commission Regulations, and 12 new regulations have been included in the decree.

A high-level committee at the State-level has been set up to take decisions regarding transfer of police officers.

In addition to this, the Tamil Nadu government has also allowed the CB-CID to investigate departmental complaints against officials. Senior police officers can be included as a part of investigation with prior permission from the DGP and complaints must be probed within 6 months.