TamilNadu

CB-CID can now probe into cases filed against police: TN govt

According to a Daily Thanthi report, an ordinance has been issued after revising the Tamil Nadu Police Commission Regulations, and 12 new regulations have been included in the decree.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has empowered the CB-CID to investigate complaints against the state police.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, an ordinance has been issued after revising the Tamil Nadu Police Commission Regulations, and 12 new regulations have been included in the decree.

A high-level committee at the State-level has been set up to take decisions regarding transfer of police officers.

In addition to this, the Tamil Nadu government has also allowed the CB-CID to investigate departmental complaints against officials. Senior police officers can be included as a part of investigation with prior permission from the DGP and complaints must be probed within 6 months.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Police officers
CB-CID
Tamil Nadu Government
DGP
regulations
high-level committee
senior police officers
investigate complaints
Tamil Nadu Police Commission Regulations
departmental complaints

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in