TN allots ₹16 cr for flood-affected families in Mayiladuthurai

CHENNAI: Following the announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the State government allotted Rs 16.16 crore for flood-affected families in Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks in Mayiladuthurai district. A GO was issued to give effect to the allotment.

According to the GO, 99,518 families in Sirkazhi taluk and 62,129 families in Tharangambadi taluk will be given Rs 1,000 each after rain battered the taluks on November 10 and 11. The two taluks received 1198 per cent excess rainfall when compared to the average rainfall on the above mentioned two days.

On November 10, the two taluks received 62.5 mm of rainfall and when compared to the average rainfall of 11.1 mm the rainfall registered was 463 per cent higher. Similarly, on November 11, the taluks received 251.7 mm of rainfall and when compared to the average rainfall of 24.2 mm it is higher by 1,821 percent.

According to the Mayiladuthurai district administration, Sirkazhi received 517 mm, Kollidam received 427.8 mm, Tharangampadi received 206.8 mm and Sembanarkoil received 313.5 mm of rainfall. After the district received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, the Chief Minister visited the district and inspected the flood affected areas.

After listening to the grievances of the locals, Stalin announced Rs 1,000 per ration card for people affected in flood in Sirkazhi and Tharangambadi taluks. The fund of Rs 16.16 crore will be given from the response and relief component of the state disaster risk management fund.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration SK Prabakar has issued orders to the Mayiladuthurai district administration to disburse the funds through fair price shops and to report the disbursal to him on a daily basis. The disbursal of Rs 1,000 per ration card will commence on Thursday and the officials were directed to obtain proper acknowledgement from the beneficiaries.