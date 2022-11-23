TN allocates Rs 2,200 cr for road repair

CHENNAI: As per an announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the state assembly, the municipal administration and water supply department has allocated Rs 2,200 crore special fund to restore damaged roads in urban local bodies across the State.

As per a government statement, the announcement was made under the 110 rule on October 19 to restore roads damaged due to underground sewerage works and water supply works. "The Chief Minister also announced to restore roads for a total length of 4,600 kilometres that are not repaired after 2016-2017. Moreover, announcement was made to integrate Singara Chennai 2.0 and others and upgrade 16,390 kilometers of roads at Rs. 7,338 crore," the release said.

Based on the announcement, a government order has been issued to allocate Rs 2,200 crore for the next four years. In total, 20,990 kilometers of roads in urban local bodies will be upgraded at Rs 9,588 crore.

During the first phase, 12,061 kilometers of roads will be upgraded at Rs 5,140 crore in 2023. Of the total length, 1,680 kilometers of roads in Chennai will be restored at Rs 1,171 crore.

"The roads will be milled before relaying wherever required and TUFIDCO (Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation) act as nodal agency to implement the project," the release added.