'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme to be extended to Arts & science colleges

CHENNAI: Secretary of Finance Department N Muruganandham on Wednesday said that the flagship scheme 'Naan Mudhalvan' launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin will be extended to all Arts and Science colleges in the State.

"Previously, the engineering graduates were not employable and were raw in their skills due to which the industries had to train them for the first year. It is not the case in western world where like USA where sufficient training is already imparted to students in their curriculum. Under 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme sufficient training is imparted to students and there is good feedback from both industries and students. Following the success of the program the scheme will be extended to all the arts and science colleges in the state in one month,” said Muruganandham, at an inaugural function of the one day conference on 'internal audit's changing landscape in world of fraud and unknown', organised by the Institute of Internal Auditors- Madras Chapter, in Chennai.

Muruganandham also said that earlier the function of internal auditors was to check the misappropriation and complaints in an organisation, but now their scope has widened across the world. "Internal auditors are no more watchdogs. They should assess the risk management and should help the board of directors (of big corporates) to discharge their duties as the boards lack time. Internal auditors need to be business advisors to help the board of directors take strategic decisions. With the growing cyber security challenges and commercial frauds internal auditors need to have contingency plans," said Muruganandham.