Man kills grandmother for advising him not to consume alcohol, held

TIRUCHY: A man murdered his grandmother for advising him to stop consuming alcohol in Thanjavur. He was arrested on Wednesday. K Muthukumarasamy (30), a construction coolie from Manakudi village in Mayiladuthurai district was said to be a habitual drunkard and his grandma Achiammal (70) has been advising him to quit drinking alcohol.

However, on Tuesday, when Muthukumarasamy came to his house in a tipsy mood again, Achiammal went on scolding him, which infuriated Muthukumarasamy who grabbed an aruval and assaulted his grandmother who sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. On information, Sembanarkovil police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Mayiladuthurai GH. The police also registered a case against Muthukumarasamy and arrested him. Further investigations are on.