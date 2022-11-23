Hearing of petitions against Jallikattu in Supreme Court tomorrow

CHENNAI: The petitions seeking cancellation of the Tamil Nadu government's new law allowing Jallikattu will be heard tomorrow.

The Animal Welfare Board of India and other animal rights organisations moved the Supreme Court against Tamil Nadu’s new law allowing the popular bill-taming sport Jallikattu. Senior advocates AM Singhvi and Anand Grover mentioned the applications before a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra, who said the court will hear them on January 30.

On November 16, the Supreme Court declined to adjourn a batch of petitions challenging the laws of the Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra governments.

Earlier, the top court's Constitution bench had scheduled the pleas for hearing on November 23. A five-judge Constitution bench of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and CT Ravikumar were hearing the matter. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, highlighted the President's approval of the new law. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Constitutional Court adjourned the hearing to November 23.