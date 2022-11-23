HC sets aside lower court order in Sathankulam custodial deaths case

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday has set aside a lower court order in a case of custodial deaths of father-son duo in Sathankulam, Thoothukudi district. Jeyaraj and his son J Bennix died in June, 2020 allegedly due to torture by the Sathankulam police and 10 police personnel, including the then Inspector Sridhar, were arrested in this connection.

The CBI, which is probing, registered two cases on July 7 in the same year in connection with the incident. The Additional District and Sessions Court, Madurai dismissed a petition filed by the CBI, which suggested that Section -120 (B) of IPC -(criminal conspiracy) be primarily invoked in the case and other Sections too.

The CBI then moved the High Court bench challenging the dismissal. Justice G Ilangovan quashed the lower court order and directed the court consider the petitioner’s prayer and take decision in its discretion.