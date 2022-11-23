EPS has no rights to criticise Law and Order situation: Thennarasu

CHENNAI: State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday said that Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has no moral right to criticise the law and order situation in the State.

Slamming Palaniswami for criticising the Law and Order situation in the State after meeting Governor R N Ravi, Thangam Thennarasu told media persons at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam that Palaniswami has cited sporadic incidents and tried to project as if there is a Law and Order breakdown in the State.

Referring to the hasty investigation and arrest of the accused by the police after the Coimbatore blast incident, Thennarasu wondered, “What moral right does he have to talk about the Law and Order issue? In whose regime were over 10 people shot dead in Thoothukudi, two persons killed in custody in Sathankulam and many women sexually assaulted in Pollachi. It (critique of EPS) is laughable.”

Accusing EPS-led AIADMK of boycotting the House proceedings to avoid the report of justice Aruna Jagadeeshan and Justice Arumughaswamy commissions of inquiry, the minister said that Palaniswami lacked the courage to face the reports and they boycotted the House proceedings fearing that the BJP would be offended by their support to a resolution passed against imposition of Hindi.

Remarking that EPS met and submitted a bundle of lies as a memorandum to the Governor, the minister said that like an earlier Governor, who unified the AIADMK factions, he expects the incumbent to favour him in the ongoing power struggle in the AIADMK.

Suggesting that EPS was free to move the court if he had real evidence against the State government, Thennarasu said that the LoP was merely making baseless allegations and generalising them without evidence.

Arguing that EPS has probably become a tool to deflect public attention from the internal squabbles in the state BJP, the minister accused Palaniswami of making allegations, unable to tolerate the public goodwill earned by the State government.

Echoing the minister’s views, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai, in a statement issued late Wednesday, said that EPS should ponder over whether he deserves to blame the incumbent government.

Stating that it was unacceptable on the part of the LoP to accuse a government which considers health and education as its two visions, Selvaperunthagai said that blaming others to cover up their mistakes in politics amounts to indecency.

The people of the state would understand the double standards of the AIADMK.