Eight kg of Pangolin scales seized in Tirunelveli, two men arrested

MADURAI: Eight kg of Pangolin scales were seized in Tirunelveli and two men accused of smuggling were arrested and remanded in custody on Tuesday night. The accused have been identified as P Chinnaraja (35) of Chokkanathanputhur and B Govindaraj (22) of Rajapalayam.

Acting on a tip off, a joint team of Protection and Vigilance, Forest Department and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau nabbed the accused and also seized two vehicles, including a car. The Pangolin scales are considered to have medicinal value in China and some other countries, sources said.

S Logasundaranathan, Forest Range Officer, Tirunelveli, said Pangolin, an anteater, is protected under Schedule –I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Investigations revealed that the duo bought the scales illegally from an offender in Kumily, Kerala at Rs 50,000. They were about to sell it illegally at Rs 40,000 per kilo in Tirunelveli. Hunt is on to nab the key accused in Kerala, he said.