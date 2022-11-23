DMK appoints Vijaya Thayanban women’s wing head

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has appointed its senior woman leader Vijaya Thayanban as the president of the party’s women’s wing.

Making an announcement to this effect, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Wednesday also appointed Helen Davidson, former party MP from Kanniyakumari, as the new secretary of the women’s wing, replacing Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi who was elevated as one of the deputy general secretaries of the party at the DMK general council meeting held a couple of months ago.

Vijaya Thayanban was the patron of the women’s wing till her elevation this morning to the newly created post of women’s wing president. Kumari Vijayakumar would be the new joint secretary of the women’s wing, the social media unit of which has been filled with three active Twitter users in the party, including a transgender civic body representative, from Namakkal district. The party has accommodated oldies in the party in the women’s wing consultation committee in which over a third of the eight members are septuagenarians.

Udhayanidhi re-appointed youth wing secretary

Meanwhile, Chepauk- Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin was appointed the DMK youth wing secretary again. Duraimurugan also announced the names of nine joint-secretaries of the youth wing. At least 8 of the 9 deputy secretaries are new faces in the DMK youth wing. Former minister Pongal Palanisamy’s son Paari from Coimbatore and State School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamohzi who was made a district secretary of the parent party in his native Tiruchy district were relieved of their deputy secretary positions in the youth wing.