80,472 students admitted in TN engineering colleges this year

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education on Wednesday said that as many as 80,472 students were admitted in various engineering colleges against the total seat allocation of 91,238 after completing the special reservation category.

The total number of seats available for general category students this year was 1,42,707.

Sources from DOTE said that similarly, 8,371 students, who have availed government school quota of 7.5%, have been admitted to the colleges. Last year it was 7,206.

The total number of seats available under the government school quota this year was 11,571. As many as 446 engineering college, including Anna University and its department colleges, have participated in this year's counselling.