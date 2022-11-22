Villagers block road against building houses for SL refugees in Aliyar

COIMBATORE: Villagers blocked Valparai Road near Pollachi against constructing houses for Sri Lankan refugees in Aliyar by demolishing ‘manamahil mandram’(recreation centre) on Monday.

As houses in the refugee camp remained weak, efforts were taken to build 317 houses at Rs 5 lakh each and a Public Works Department (PWD) land has been identified for the project. However, the villagers opposed demolishing the ‘manamahil mandram’ in the area and used by villagers to host functions.

They urged authorities to find some other land owned by the revenue department to build the houses for refugees. As protests led to traffic disruptions, the district administration officials held talks and persuaded them to withdraw the protest.