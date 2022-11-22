TN government requests Centre for setting up 6 medical colleges

CHENNAI: The State government requested the Union Health Ministry to grant permission to set up six more medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The State Health Department had planned to set up one medical college in each district.

The Union Ministry is allotting medical colleges in each State and has given permission for new medical colleges in different locations. However, so far no permission has been given for new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that we are planning to set up one medical college in each district and Tamil Nadu has the highest number of 36 medical colleges. "Currently, there are six districts that do not have any medical college. We have already requested the Union Health Ministry in this regard and Chief Minister M K Stalin will also requested the same to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya," said Ma Subramanian.

Currently, Tenkasi, Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram and Perambalur do not have a medical college of their own. After the new 11 medical colleges that were approved last year to Tamil Nadu, no other approvals have been made.

"We have got an information that 100 medical colleges will be permitted in the last week and we will request to allot the the new medical colleges for Tamil Nadu as well. We will be meeting the Union Health Minister after Gujarat elections in Delhi and inform on our demand. We will be requesting a Siddha college too," said the minister.

The Health Minister distributed free mosquito nets and blankets to 2,000 families in the Kodambakkam zone on Tuesday.