'Puthumai Penn' scheme resulted in increase in admission: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme has resulted in the increase in admission of students in Queen Mary's college.

"I am continuously receiving the information that the Puthumai Penn scheme has resulted in the increase in the admission of women students in this (Queen Mary's) college. 1,039 students of first, second and third year in the college have benefitted from the scheme. I learn that the college management has the demand of a new hostel building for students and so for the benefit of the students to stay and learn, I inform that a new hostel building will be constructed inside the college premises,” said the Chief Minister, in the release.

Stalin participated at the 104th convocation of Queen Mary's college in which 3,259 students of 21 different courses obtained their degrees. Stalin said that with the degree that students have obtained they should reach new heights in their life and should aid others to obtain their degrees and reach new heights. "Getting a degree is not the end, rather it is the beginning," said Stalin.

Stalin went down the memory lane by recollecting the 2003 incident when the government headed by the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa issued orders to demolish Queen Mary's college and the subsequent protest by the students.

"At the time of protest the state Assembly session was in place and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi asked us to meet the students and to provide moral support to them. Based on the orders, myself and Higher Education minister K Ponmudy visited the college. On seeing us the policemen at the gate opened the gate for us and we met the students and informed them that DMK will be by your side and while we left the policemen once again opened the gate. However, at midnight at 12 am policemen came to my residence in Velachery and informed me that they were going to arrest me. When I asked the reason for the arrest I was informed that I jumped over the compound wall and gate of the college to meet the students. Myself and Ponmudy were arrested and lodged in Cuddalore prison. The coincidence in my arrest was that Queen Mary's college was started in Kepper's house and the name of the Cuddalore prison also bore the same name Kepper. It was said that I was sad in the prison but I was happy and the incident is one the memorable incidents in my life,” said Stalin.