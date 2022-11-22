Kasi-Tamil Sangamam: ‘State didn’t respond on Cente’s invite to CM’

The Stalin-led DMK as well as Tamil experts have alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has not been involved in the month-long Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) underway in Varanasi. The KTS, which has been organised by the Union Education Ministry, is aimed at rediscovering historical links between Kashi (Varanasi) in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and the two institutional partners for it are IIT-Madras and the Banaras Hindu University.