Hindu Munnani man fakes petrol bomb attack, arrested in Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: A Hindu Munnani functionary was arrested in Kumbakonam for making fake claim of petrol bomb attack in front of his house on Monday. Sakkarapani (40), a mason from Melakaveri near Kumbakonam who was the Town Secretary of Hindu Munnani passed on information to the Kumbakonam East police that a few unknown persons had hurled a petrol bomb at his house on Monday morning.

He also told the police that he had found glass pieces and had a petrol smell when he opened the door as soon as he heard some strange noise. Soon, SP G Ravali Priya along with ADSPs Jayachandran and Swaminathan and Forensic Department Assistant Director Ramachandran conducted investigation.

BJP Thanjavur North district president Sathish Kumar and Hindu Munnani functionaries also visited the house demanding immediate action. However, police grew suspicious and conducted an interrogation with Sakkarapani.

The police found that the wicks used in the bottle matched the cloth from his house. In the further interrogation, Sakkarapani confessed that he had enacted a fake petrol bomb attack just for publicity. Subsequently, Melakaveri VAO Thirugnanasambantham lodged a complaint against him and the police registered a case under IPC section 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance) and arrested him.