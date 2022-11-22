Goondas Act slapped on 4 held for ruckus at Madurai women’s college

MADURAI: Four men, who barged into a women’s college in Madurai and created nuisance, were detained under Goondas Act. The accused have been identified as M Surya of Thiruppuvanam, Sivaganga district, M Arun of K Pudur, Madurai, M Arunpandian of Gandhipuram, K Pudur and S Madhu Navis of Thiruppuvanam, sources said on Tuesday.

According to Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, T Senthilkumar, the incident occurred inside the college, which’s located at Bibikulam on October 30.

A gang, including the detainees entered the college by two-wheelers in violation and rode in a rash and negligent manner, endangering the lives of those, including students present at the time. When the college watchman tried to stop the gang, the watchman came under attack and was threatened to keep quiet. Based on a complaint by the college staff, police filed a case and arrested 10 persons. Four have been detained under Goondas Act.