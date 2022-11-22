Deceased abuse victim’s kin claim threat by three accused on bail

TIRUCHY: Kin of a woman who committed suicide after sexual harassment attempt by a gang in Pattukkottai, approached the IGP in Tiruchy on Tuesday claiming that the gang who are out on bail reportedly threatened them.

D Tamilalagi (26), a resident from Thittakudi near Pattukkottai in Thanjavur was married to Balamurugan from Periya Nayagipuram in 2019.Soon after the marriage Balamurugan went abroad. In such a backdrop, a gang of three identified as Akash, Vignesh and Manikandan reportedly attempted to sexually abuse her and a frustrated Tamilalagi committed suicide in July 2021.

Police based on her suicide note arrested all the three and later, they came out on bail. Ever since, they started to threaten family members of Tamilalagi. On Tuesday, the kin who came to IGP (Central Zone) office attempted to block vehicle movement. Soon police held talks with them.