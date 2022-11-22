BJP protests 100% hike in service tickets at Swamimalai temple
TIRUCHY: Condemning the increase in abhishekam tickets at Swamimalai Swaminatha Swamy Temple, BJP members staged a protest near the temple on Monday.
The fare for presiding deity’s abhishekam at Swaminatha Swamy Temple was Rs 1,500 in 2021, but it has been increased to Rs 3,000 from October 10. Similarly, the Shanmuga archana was increased to Rs 6,000 from Rs 3,000 while Thirisathai archana was also increased to Rs 6,000 from Rs 3,000 and the ear piercing charge was increased to Rs 500 from just Rs 50.
Since there was a 100 per cent increase in the entire services, the BJP members led by the North mandal president Manikandan Hari and district president Sathish Kumar assembled in front of the temple. The protesting members demanded the HR&CE Department to withdraw the hike.
They charged that the state government has been conspiring the devotees not to visit the temple by increasing the fare. They also said that the increase will certainly affect the people. This would lead the devotees to a state of desperation.
They also announced a series of protests until the price increase was withdrawn.
