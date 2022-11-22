BJP protests 100% hike in service tickets at Swamimalai temple

The fare for presiding deity’s abhishekam at Swaminatha Swamy Temple was Rs 1,500 in 2021, but it has been increased to Rs 3,000 from October 10. Similarly, the Shanmuga archana was increased to Rs 6,000 from Rs 3,000 while Thirisathai archana was also increased to Rs 6,000 from Rs 3,000 and the ear piercing charge was increased to Rs 500 from just Rs 50.