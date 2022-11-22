Alagiri facing heat from AICC over violence in Cong HQ
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri is facing heat from the national high command over the scuffle at party headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan on November 15.
Nearly half a dozen senior leaders in the state have presented their views to AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge on the violent exchange between supporters of Alagiri and Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan. TNCC sources privy to the development disclosed to DT Next that the leaders, including former TNCC presidents KV Thangkabalu, EVKS Elangovan and M Krishnasamy have criticised Alagiri’s handling of the incident.
A senior TNCC leader revealed that the disgruntled supporters of Ruby Manoharan had come to register their opposition to appointment of office-bearers in Thoothukudi district. “It is normal for cadre to protest or picket Bhavan. When did it not happen in Congress? But, engaging goondas to assault the protesters is unacceptable. Whatever be their dissatisfaction or manner of protest, the TNCC leadership should have elicited their views and settled it amicably. Engaging goondas and assaulting protesters is unbecoming of the party leadership,” the leader said on condition of anonymity.
When asked, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai told this paper over phone that he briefed the AICC chief in his capacity as CLP based on what he witnessed on the day.
Significantly, the leaders have also expressed their reservation to the state disciplinary committee summoning Manoharan and SC wing head for a hearing on November 24. “The state committee has no authority to summon a MP, MLA or AICC member. It is against the rules of the party. Only the AICC can summon MPs or MLAs or PCC members or other functionaries. I do not know under what capacity the state disciplinary committee has summoned the MLA,” a highly placed Congress leader said.
Meanwhile, rapprochement efforts have begun in TNCC to broker peace between the chief and the Nanguneri MLA camp belived to be initiated from Alagiri’s end.
