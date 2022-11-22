Alagiri facing heat from AICC over violence in Cong HQ

A senior TNCC leader revealed that the disgruntled supporters of Ruby Manoharan had come to register their opposition to appointment of office-bearers in Thoothukudi district. “It is normal for cadre to protest or picket Bhavan. When did it not happen in Congress? But, engaging goondas to assault the protesters is unacceptable. Whatever be their dissatisfaction or manner of protest, the TNCC leadership should have elicited their views and settled it amicably. Engaging goondas and assaulting protesters is unbecoming of the party leadership,” the leader said on condition of anonymity.