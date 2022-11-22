AIIMS Madurai to be completed by 2026, submits Centre in HC

MADURAI: The Centre in a status report before the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday informed that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai project in Thoppur, would be completed by 2026.

In the report of the project in progress, the central government said the project implementation period would be five years and eight months from March 21 to October 2026.

A public interest litigation petition filed by KK Ramesh of Madurai came up for hearing before a division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice B Pugalendhi questioning the inordinate delay. The request for proposal for appointment of project management consultant was finalised and floated on October 25, 2022.

The last date for submission of bids is January 25, 2023. The bench, after hearing, questioned the basis on ensuring the completion of the AIIMS project by October, 2026 and directed the Union Health Secretary to file a status report. The case was adjourned to further hearing.