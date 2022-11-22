3 held for electrocution of wild jumbo in K’giri

COIMBATORE: A farmer and his two sons were arrested by the Krishnagiri Forest Department on Tuesday for burying a wild elephant, which died of electrocution after coming into contact with the illegal electric fence erected around their farm.

The four-year-old tusker, which was part of a larger herd, had died on November 14 as it came into contact with the illegal electric fence put up by Ellappan (63) from Kadur village around his farm near a reserve forest in Rayakottai.Next day, Ellappan and his two sons Muniraj (38) and Subramani (28) buried the carcass clandestinely near their farm.

“To protect their paddy crop from wild boars, they let electricity in the fence. Villagers, who came to know of the elephant death, had informed the Forest Department officials on Monday,” said an official.

After an inquiry, the officials of the Forest Department on Tuesday exhumed the carcass of the animal for a post-mortem. An autopsy by the veterinarian also confirmed that the animal, which had injuries to its trunk, had died due to electric shock. It was then buried in the same spot.