TN V-C's meeting on better infra at univs, colleges this week

CHENNAI: In a bid to know the present situation, including with regard to financial aspects, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to review the function of all the state-run universities.

Accordingly, all the vice-chancellors of the universities will be participating in the meeting, which will be conducted this week. A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that there are 13 universities functioning under the State government. "Vice-chancellors in these universities will be participating in the meeting, chaired by the Higher Education Minister,” he said.

Stating that the one-day meeting will thoroughly review the functioning of the universities and their affiliated colleges, the official said in addition to the vice-chancellors, authorities from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) and the Directorate of Collegiate Education are expected to participate in the meeting, which would also discuss further improving the infrastructure of the higher educational institutions.

Pointing out that the State government had already allocated Rs 1,000 crore to improve the infrastructure of the government colleges, he said the allocation of funds for each college will be discussed in the meeting.

"Modernisation of laboratories and libraries, enhancement of sports facilities and introduction of various new courses will also be discussed in the meeting,” he said adding "pending works including the appointment of Senate members in various universities will also be the topic in the gathering".

The official said the establishment of new academic linkages between universities and institutions and to improve research activities will be taken up in the meeting. "The existing number of vacancies in universities and colleges will be reviewed,” he said adding that strengthening and providing more power to anti-ragging committee likely to be initiated.

He said strengthening e-governance initiatives to improve the administrative activities of the universities will be detailed during the meeting. "Similarly, the topic of improving students' admissions in government colleges will be taken up,” he added.

The official said the minutes of the meeting would be submitted to the State government for further action.