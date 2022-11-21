TN to train 13 mahouts, cavadies at Thai Elephant Conservation Centre

CHENNAI: For capacity building of Tamil Nadu mahouts and cavadies, the State Forest Department has planned to send 13 of them to Thai Elephant Conservation Centre (TECC) in Thailand.

Currently, the maintenance of camps and training of elephants are done as per traditional knowledge. And, most of these trainings are only given by retired staff with experience in elephant husbandry. Hence, for added exposure to the best practices adopted at other camps, the department has planned for such an initiative at the cost of Rs 50 lakh.

Importantly, TECC in Lampang, Thailand has been chosen by the government due to its scientific approach of managing elephants. TECC, the only government-owned camp, was established in 1993, currently maintaining as many as 50 Asian elephants.

Besides this, TECC is also a research centre in treating ailing elephants in the country. It is also offering mahouts training.

Hence, six mahouts/cavadies from Anamalai Tiger Reserve and seven from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, overall 13 of them will be sent to Thailand along with two forest rangers and two livestock inspectors from the reserves.

With Rs 23.60 lakh and 26.40 lakh, the expenditure for the training programme can be sourced from Anamalai and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve Funds, respectively.

Currently, TN is rehabilitating and maintaining captive elephants at Theppakadu, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Kozhikamuthi, Anamalai Tiger Reserve, which are also some of the oldest camps in the State.