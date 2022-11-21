TN Highways Dept to upgrade 2K km long panchayat roads

CHENNAI: The State Highway Department has allocated Rs 2,178 crore for converting 2,000 km long 873 panchayat and panchayat union roads into other district roads.

A government issue by the Highway Department said that PWD and Highway Minister EV Velu had announced in the assembly on August 27, 2021, that the 10,000 km long panchayat and panchayat union roads would be converted into other district roads in a phased manner in the next five years and in the first phase, 2000 km roads would be taken up for the upgradation.

It said that an order issued by the department dated January 10, this year, to form a committee under the district collector to identify the panchayat and panchayat union roads for the upgradation based on certain criteria.

Meanwhile, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department have handed over 3,435 km length of roads for upgradation to the Highway Department. The order has identified 2000.312 km-long 873 panchayat and panchayat union roads for upgrading into other district roads at a cost of Rs 2,178.01 crore.