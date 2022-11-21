Reporter's diary: Success - How elusive is it for Mr Haasan?

CHENNI: Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan has triggered speculation of his party joining alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. After the 2021 State Assembly poll debacle, Haasan has been keeping away from day-to-day political activities and was busy with shooting for his movies.After the stupendous success of Vikram at the box-office, he commenced the shooting for Indian 2, which was put in the backburner following an accident at the shooting venue. Now he has announced a movie with director Mani Ratnam.