Stalin proposes micro-level approach for benefits in rural areas

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said that the issue pertaining to rural areas should be dealt at micro level for larger benefits.

The Chief Minister chaired the second meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHAs), held at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister is the chairperson for the DISHAs while Minister for Rural Development KR Periyakaruppan is the deputy chairperson.

In his introductory speech, the Chief Minister spoke on five important aspects of DISHAs such as the funds and the works carried out under Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), National Health Mission, Integrated Child Development Scheme, implementation of National Food Security Act and implementation of Prime Minister Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY).

"Development should not be based on economic criteria alone but on factors like Human Development Index and Happiness Index. In this, rural development is key. The issues in rural areas should be dealt at micro level and for that the benefits should be at macro level. The meeting is conducted with the purpose of providing better livelihood and infrastructure facilities in rural areas," said Stalin, in the meeting.

He also said that under MPLADS, Rs 5 crore is allotted per MP for every constituency and under the scheme, 3,471 works were undertaken in 2019-20 out of which 3,043 works were completed and the remaining 428 works are under progress.In 2021-22, 1,015 works were undertaken and 570 works are under progress. "I ask the officials to utilise the funds judiciously and to complete the works at the earliest,”

said Stalin.

Under PMAGY, 1,357 villages in 23 districts having more than 50 percent of Scheduled Caste population have been selected and works for integrated development are carried out. Rs 20 lakh is allotted for each of the villages under PMAGY, added Stalin.