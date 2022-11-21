PP submits sealed report before HC in Ramajeyam murder case

CHENNAI: The State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed Jinnah on Monday furnished a sealed report before the Madras High Court to inform the judge about the investigation status of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the murder case of TN Municipal Administration minister KN Nehru’s brother KN Ramajeyam.

The PP filed the report before Justice M Nirmal Kumar while the judge was hearing a plea filed by KN Ravichandran, another brother of the deceased. The petitioner prayed for an order to transfer the murder case from the CBI to the state police.

The PP further informed the court that the SIT headed by Thoothukkudi SP Jeyakumar comprising Ariyalur DSP Madan, and CBI officer R Ravi is continuing the investigation in the case. Recording the submissions, the judge adjourned the matter on December 20.

In February 2009, Ramajeyam was murdered by unknown people and his dead body was found in a sack near the banks of the Kollidam River on the outskirts of Tiruchy city. Initially, the case was probed by state police and the Madurai bench of Madras HC ordered a CBI probe into this matter.

As there were no developments in the CBI investigation, Ravichandran wanted the case to be probed by the state police. Recently, Justice (since retired) V Bharathidasan of Madras High Court ordered SIT probe.