Over 7,400 samples tested on Sunday; highest TPR of 2.7% in Krishnagiri
CHENNAI: The number of new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu decreased further with 42 cases on Monday. TN’s total number of cases reached 35,93,904.
Chennai reported 6 new cases, Chengalpattu 5 cases, and Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Kanniyakumari recorded 4 new cases each, and Erode 3 cases.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.6% after 7,445 samples were tested on Sunday. The highest TPR was reported with 2.7% in Krishnagiri followed by Kancheepuram 1.8% and Chengalpattu 1.7%. As many as 74 patients were discharged from across the State on Monday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,55,406. With no more Covid-fatality, death toll remained at 38,049.
