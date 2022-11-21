OPS slams govt over mismanagement of TN Arasu cable TV

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Monday condemned the DMK government for its alleged mismanagement of the Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation, resulting in paralysing its service and growth.

It was learnt that the non-payment to the private player led to the disturbance of service to the consumers. It has been reported that TN Arasu Cable TV connection was unavailable in several parts of the State, said OPS in a statement.

The State government on Sunday stated that the authorities found that the problem on the part of the private software company providing broadcasting service was disrupted. The government stated that action would be taken against the private player in connection with the issue, and efforts have been taken to restore the service within 24 hours.

Pointing out the government’s statement, OPS said it was learnt that the government did not pay the private player for its service for a year. Hence, the firm stopped providing the software, resulting in a disruption in the TN Arasu Cable TV service.

“The DMK government’s mismanagement is the reason for the existing problem and it was not the fault of the private firm. The government must explain the reason behind the disruption of the cable TV service,” said OPS.

OPS, on behalf of the AIADMK, appealed to the TN government to take necessary measures to bring back TN Arasu Cable TV efficiency and ensure more channels for nominal tariff for the consumers. He also urged the government to address the issue related to the declining number of consumers.