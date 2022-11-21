Manager arrested for 'digital intrusion' into TN Arasu cable TV

CHENNAI: Following complaints of disruption in services of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation, the State government on Monday arrested the manager of a private company providing software support for the Corporation.

According to sources in the Secretariat, the arrested person is identified as Rajan. He was arrested on charge of intruding into the website of the TN Arasu Cable TV Corporation and disrupting the services. Following the arrest, the technical team of TN Arasu Cable TV Corporation is still working to restore the issue permanently for the last two days.