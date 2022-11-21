Manager arrested for 'digital intrusion' into TN Arasu cable TV

CHENNAI: Following complaints of disruption in services of Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation, the State government on Monday arrested the manager of a private company providing software support for the Corporation.
According to sources in the Secretariat, the arrested person is identified as Rajan. He was arrested on charge of intruding into the website of the TN Arasu Cable TV Corporation and disrupting the services. Following the arrest, the technical team of TN Arasu Cable TV Corporation is still working to restore the issue permanently for the last two days.
Meanwhile, the government said that the local cable TV operators can be contacted for solving the problems temporarily and gave their numbers. Customers in Chennai can contact Arul Prakash at 9498017283, customers in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Villupuram can contact Mumtaj Begum at 9498017287, customers in Kanchipuram, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tiruvallur and Virudhunagar can contact Suresh at 9498017212, customers in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Trichy and Tiruvarur Gowtam Raj at 9498002607.
Services in TN Arasu Cable TV Corporation were disrupted on Saturday and since then the services did not resume in most parts of the State.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android