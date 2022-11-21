Man held under Pocso Act for torturing minor girl in Madurai

The accused has been identified as G Vetrivel Murugan, a native of Narikudi, Virudhunagar district, sources said on Sunday. Investigations carried out by the Tallakulam police revealed that Vetrivel Murugan, who settled in Madurai, forcibly married the girl aged 17 years. He tortured the girl by inflicting cigarette burns on her body when she refused to yield to his desire.