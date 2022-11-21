Man held under Pocso Act for torturing minor girl in Madurai
MADURAI: A 28-year-old man was arrested in Madurai on charges of sexually abusing and torturing a minor girl.
The accused has been identified as G Vetrivel Murugan, a native of Narikudi, Virudhunagar district, sources said on Sunday. Investigations carried out by the Tallakulam police revealed that Vetrivel Murugan, who settled in Madurai, forcibly married the girl aged 17 years. He tortured the girl by inflicting cigarette burns on her body when she refused to yield to his desire.
As the victim raised alarm, he locked her in a house near Tallakulam and left her.
However, the victim managed to reach the police by emergency phone call seeking help to rescue her. The Tallakulam police broke open the door before rescuing the victim. The girl has been hospitalized.
The accused, who went into hiding, was arrested and a case was registered against him under various sections of The Child Marriage Restraint Act and the Pocso Act, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android