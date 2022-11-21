Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

One can file CRP under Article 227 if case unfairly prolonged

Q: A civil case for a residential house property filed by the plaintiff against eight defendants on June 13, 2019, is in the evidence stage at the sub-court, Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli. The cross-examination of the plaintiff by the defendant’s counsel was completed on August 12. At the request of prosecution witnesses (PWs), three adjournments were fixed on 9/9/22, 19/9/22 & 13/10/22. Subsequently, on 13/10/22, PW2 was present and an affidavit was filed. For the consequent two adjournments, on 28/10/22 & 15/11/22, PW2 did not attend. The court stated, “PW2 called absent. At the request of plaintiff counsel for the appearance of the cross by 28/10/22 & 15/11/22. NFA. Evidence”.

My question is if NFA means “no further adjournment”, how PW2 was granted multiple adjournments? Is it legally permissible? Defendants aged 65+ had come from Chennai spending a sizable amount to assist their counsel. Please explain the viability of extending adjournments.

— K Annamalai, Pallikkaranai, Chennai