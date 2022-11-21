Kanimozhi submits memorandum to SR's general manager

Seeking the operation of a new express train between Chennai and Thoothukudi via Thanjavur and Kumbakonam, the Thoothukudi MP said that there is only one express train (Pearl City Express) running between the state capital Chennai and Thoothukudi. Additional stoppage at Alwar Thirunagari for Tirunchendur Express and reduction of travel time of Train no 56741/56742 Tirunelveli - Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli passenger and increasing the platform height and extension of platform for 21 coaches in Kayalpattinam railway station were also among the demands presented by her in the wish list.

She also urged the general manager of the southern railway zone to restore the earlier arrangement of connecting link trains from Thoothukudi to Guruvayur express and Nagercoil express rather than having separate trains for the purpose.

The DMK deputy general secretary also asked the GM to introduce an overnight train between Thoothukudi and Coimbatore.