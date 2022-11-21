Implement 4% reservation for promotion in govt jobs: Activists
CHENNAI: The Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons proposed to constitute a committee with various government departments to create a draft policy for providing 4% reservation for promotions in State government jobs. However, the associations for persons with disability (PwD) request to hasten the process as there is a delay in drafting the policy.
The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) urged the Chief Minister to pass the ordinance on reservation of seats for PwD in promotions and jobs.
“As per the Rights of PwD Act (2016), a provision has been made for the reservation of seats in government job promotions. However, the State government has planned to constitute a sub-committee to draft a policy for its implementation. This only delays the implementation further,” said S Namburajan, VP of TARATDAC.
Organisations advocating reservations for PwDs also claim that the Supreme Court had already approved it. “We want the direction of the Supreme Court judgement to be implemented immediately. This order has to be considered as intended without further delay,” added Namburajan.
