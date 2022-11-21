ICDS to give 3 eggs per week for babies of 1-2 years

CHENNAI: To address the nutritional deficiency among children, the Tamil Nadu government has ordered the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) to increase the number of eggs from one to three for babies of 1 to 2 years. The initiative is part of the nutrition scheme launched by the government in May this year.

An ICDS official in Chengalpattu said, “Previously, as per the order, for babies between 12 and 24 months (1-2 years) one egg per week was given. And for babies of ages 2-3 years and 3-5 years, three eggs per week are supplied – on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. And on Tuesday and Friday, potatoes and pulses are given.”

“However, as per the November order, three eggs on three different days per week have been ordered for 1-2 year babies, ”added the official.

Meanwhile, Chennai-based child rights activist and former member of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) AD Revathi suggested ensuring a balanced diet for babies as eggs are given three times a week, supplying enough protein as per the age.

“While increasing such supplements, it is important to look at it from the health angle along with addressing the nutritional deficiency. And, as the government is soon planning to provide biscuits for children, I would suggest providing pulses, fruits or tropical fruit like dates, ”added Revathi.