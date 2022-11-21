TN Governor bound by State govt's decisions: Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan stated that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is bound by the State government's decisions.

"The Governor is appointed according to the Constitution. Governors are appointed to help the State government. He is supposed to be the bridge between the Centre and the States so that there is no gap between them and is bound by the decisions taken by the State government. It is not just the Governor of Tamil Nadu who does not realise this. All the governors appointed in States where the BJP is not in power are putting pressure on the State governments," he told reporters in Vellore.

On former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convicts' release, he said, "Nalini and six others were acquitted by the Supreme Court and there is nothing to criticise. However, the Central government has filed a review petition challenging the release of the six convicts. Even though the Congress is in power or the BJP in power, the review petition is a testimony to the fact that despite being in power, they will take a similar approach to the issue of Eelam Tamils or the people of Tamil Nadu."

He added, "If Edappadi K Palaniswami said that looking at AIADMK, the DMK is scared, it means he is doing politics properly. But, if he said that looking at the BJP, the DMK is scared, it has to be assumed that EPS is speaking as the voice of the BJP. EPS has left the AIADMK to melt away. It seems to me that he has given up. No one in Tamil Nadu is afraid of the BJP."

In regard to SC's verdict on the EWS quota, he said, "The 10 per cent reservation for EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) is something that undermines the very basis of the Constitution. On behalf of VCK, we are going to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against this. Preparations are under way for the same."