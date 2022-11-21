File affidavit over possibilities to reopen Kallakurichi school: HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to file its affidavit on or before November 25 to disclose its decision on reopening a private school in Kaniyamoor village of Kallakurichi district.

The school has remained closed since July as a mob vandalised classes, buses, and other properties. The violence evolved from a protest seeking justice for the mysterious death of Class 12.

Justice R Suresh Kumar passed the order on hearing the petition filed by the Latha Educational Trust which managed the school. The petitioner trust sought direction to the government to grant permission to open the school.

Recording the submissions, the judge held that the school management has filed a report stating that the school is ready to start physical classes for the entire class, i.e., from LKG to 12th standard at both schools.

“However, the District Collector has filed a report, where inter alia, he has stated that pursuant to the court order, the views of the government are to be ascertained,” the judge observed.

The court further noted that already it has been written to the State Government to express their views and awaiting the views of the State Government, the district collector is seeking a week's time. “In view of the same, post this matter on November 25, immediately after admission. It is made clear that, on or before November 25, the views of the State Government must be submitted to this court by way of status report or by way of an affidavit, without fail,” the judge held.