Better plan for Samba sought after bitter Kuruvai procurement

TIRUCHY: With the state government’s announcement that the procurement process for kuruvai crops is almost nearing an end, farmers in the delta region have expressed concerns about the bitter experiences during the procurement process. They have urged the government to plan well for samba procurement which would commence at the end of November or middle of December and sort out the issues witnessed during kuruvai.

Farmers put forth the issues like the absence of adequate infrastructural facilities and continued irregularities by employees which pushed farmers to pile up paddy in the open areas leading to the decay of the crops due to the unseasonal rainfall causing a loss.

Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), has been nominated as the agency to procure paddy in Tamil Nadu under a decentralized procurement system on behalf of the Food Corporation of India (FCI). Around 2,500 centres have been opened across the State for the kuruvai procurement yet they failed to ensure hassle-free procurement. The farmers claim that there were surprise raids by the special teams but the earlier situation still continues. Farmers claim that around Rs 625 crore was given as a bribe to the DPC staff across the State for the procurement of kuruvai, samba, thalady and summer crops.