99% homeless workers not members of welfare board

CHENNAI: Already living under vulnerable conditions, around 99 per cent of workers in homeless situations are not members of the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers Welfare Board and not availing benefits.

According to a study report titled 'Access to membership in the Tamil Nadu unorganised workers welfare boards by unorganised workers in homeless situations' released by Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), of the total 372 respondents, only two homeless persons are members of the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers Welfare Board. The workers, who are not members of the board, were not aware of the benefits that they are entitled to.

"Royapuram zone was selected as the area of study as the socio-economic and demographic survey of the homeless in Chennai conducted by Greater Chennai Corporation reveals that of the 9,087 homeless population identified in the city, 3,211 persons (35 per cent) in homeless situations are in the zone," the report said.

Of the total respondents, 122 workers are street vendors and 98 workers are domestic workers. Also, 68 persons are auto drivers. Moreover, 357 workers (96 per cent) belong to scheduled castes.

The report recommends the government to conduct coordination meetings to be organised with NGOs and institutions working with urban homeless to facilitate enrolment camps in the hotspot locations where urban homeless reside.

"Special enrolment camps for unorganised workers to be organised in hotspot locations where the urban homeless reside. Regular awareness drive on the importance of enrolling into the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers Welfare Board," the report recommended.